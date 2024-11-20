As global EV market gathers speed, EU aims to boost domestic supply of rare earth minerals

ZAWIERCIE, Poland: As the electric vehicle market continues to grow worldwide, demand for rare earth minerals needed to make EV batteries is rising in tandem.

This has sparked concerns in Europe about over-reliance on a single market: China, which currently accounts for more than two-thirds of the world’s production of rare earth minerals.

Such minerals, which include lithium, cobalt and nickel, are also widely used in wind turbines and other renewable energy infrastructure, with demand expected to soar as the green energy transition gathers steam.

As part of efforts to boost domestic supply, the European Union has set ambitious new targets – for 25 per cent of EU demand for rare earth minerals to come from recycling by 2030.

Currently, less than 1 per cent of these valuable minerals that are used in the EU are recycled.

GAP BETWEEN SUPPLY AND DEMAND

In southern Poland, two companies have formed a joint venture to recycle EV batteries.

The venture, called AE Elemental, is a tie-up between Poland’s Elemental Strategic Metals and United States firm Ascend Elements.

“We have noticed the gap between supply and demand of battery metals in the European market, and we noticed the growing importance of battery recycling especially from the perspective of increasing share of electric vehicles into the market,” said Elemental Strategic Metals board member Maciej Dudzic.