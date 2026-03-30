Logo
Logo

World

Renoir, Cezanne, and Matisse works stolen from Italian museum
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Renoir, Cezanne, and Matisse works stolen from Italian museum

Renoir, Cezanne, and Matisse works stolen from Italian museum

A file photo of a painting by artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841-1919) in Paris, France, October 14, 2025. Another piece by the same French artist Renoir, called "Fish", was one of three paintings stolen in Italy. (Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman)

30 Mar 2026 04:51AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN: Thieves stole paintings by Renoir, Cezanne and Matisse from a museum in Italy a week ago, police said Sunday (Mar 29).

Four masked men entered the villa of the Magnani Rocca Foundation, near Parma in northern Italy, and made off with the artworks overnight last Sunday into Monday, a police spokesman told AFP, confirming a report on the Rai television network.

They made off with "Fish" by Auguste Renoir, "Still Life with Cherries" by Paul Cezanne, and "Odalisque on the Terrace" by Henri Matisse.

The thieves forced a door to gain entrance to a room on the first floor of the building before escaping across the museum's park.

Police are looking at the museum's video-surveillance footage and that of neighbouring businesses, said the spokesman.

The Magnani Rocca Foundation hosts the collection of art historian Luigi Magnani, which also includes works by Durer, Rubens, Van Dyck, Goya and Monet.

Related:

Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

art robbery Italy painting
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement