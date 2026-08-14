Romania shuts nuclear plant as Danube drops

RECORD-LOW FLOWS

Nearly two-thirds of the Danube has seen flow rates that are the lowest on record for a month of July in 34 years, according to an analysis published Monday by the European climate change observatory Copernicus.



The drought has hit nuclear power providers across Europe.



France, which uses nuclear power to generate around 70 per cent of its electricity, recorded a more than 20 per cent shortfall in atomic production capacity this week, a record deficit caused by outages linked to drought, extreme heat and a jellyfish invasion, according to AFP calculations based on EDF data.



In total, 13 of the 57 reactors in EDF's nuclear fleet were affected.



The drought in Europe has been exacerbated by human-induced climate change, according to the World Weather Attribution group of scientists, who warn that the problem will worsen.



Hungary, neighbouring Romania, has avoided a complete shutdown of its only nuclear plant, Paks, whose four reactors are also cooled by the Danube.



But with the river expected to drop further, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said Wednesday that the government had ordered the construction of a submerged wall, or weir, to try to control flows nears the plant.



Two 80-metre (260 feet) barges are also being stationed at Paks that could be sunk to raise the water level.



Paks, which usually provides around a third of Hungary's electricity, has been partially shut down since late last month.



The low levels of the Danube, Europe's second-longest river, have also severely impacted shipping along its 2,850-kilometre (1,770-mile) route stretching from western Germany to its mouth on the Black Sea.