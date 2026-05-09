Rubio questions allies' support on Iran following Italy talks

ROME: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday (May 8) and afterwards questioned why allies including Italy were not backing Washington's efforts to confront Iran and re-open the Strait of Hormuz.

"I don't understand why anybody would not be supportive," Rubio told reporters, adding that countries needed "something more than just strongly worded statements" if they opposed Iran's actions.

Rubio was wrapping up a two-day trip aimed at easing ties with Pope Leo after attacks on the pontiff by US President Donald Trump, while also addressing Washington's frustration over Italy's refusal to support the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Meloni had been one of Trump's firmest allies in Europe, cultivating close ties with him and presenting herself as a natural bridge between Washington and other EU states that had no natural political affinity with the Republican US leader.

But that alignment has come under increasing strain in recent months, as the Iran war has forced her to balance loyalty to the United States against Italian public animosity to the war and the growing economic cost of the conflict.