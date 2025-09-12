Russia, Belarus start military drills as West watches warily

MOSCOW: Russia and its key ally Belarus began major joint military drills early on Friday (Sep 12), putting NATO on edge days after Poland accused Moscow of escalating tensions by firing attack drones through its airspace.

The "Zapad" exercises come as Russian forces grind across the sprawling front line in Ukraine and escalate aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities.

The Russian defence ministry posted a video showing heavy military equipment - including armoured vehicles, helicopters and navy ships - taking part in the drills.

It said aerial reconnaissance and missile strikes on ground targets would be among the manoeuvres rehearsed.

Russia also said it had deployed ships from its Northern Fleet in the Barents Sea and the northern regions of the Arctic Ocean for the exercises.