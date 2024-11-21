Russia fires intercontinental ballistic missile in attack on Ukraine, Kyiv says

KYIV: Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile during an attack on Ukraine on Thursday (Nov 21), Kyiv's air force said, in what would be the first use in war of a weapon designed to deliver long-distance nuclear strikes.

The launch, if confirmed, highlights rapidly rising tensions in the 33-month-old war after Ukraine fired US and British missiles at targets inside Russia this week despite warnings by Moscow that it would see such action as a major escalation.

Security experts said that, if confirmed, it would be the first military use of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) - strategic weapons designed to deliver nuclear warheads and are an important part of Russia's nuclear deterrent.

"Today there was a new Russian missile. All the characteristics – speed, altitude – are (of an) intercontinental ballistic (missile). An expert (investigation) is currently underway," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video statement.

The Ukrainian air force said the missile was fried from the Russian region of Astrakhan, more than 700km from Dnipro in central-eastern Ukraine. It did not specify what kind of warhead the missile had or what type of missile it was. There was no suggestion it was nuclear-armed.

Asked about the Ukrainian air force statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters to contact the Russian military for comment.