Russia vows response after Ukraine fires long-range US missiles

"DIRECT THREAT" TO WEST

The 1,000th day since Russia invaded Ukraine - launched on Feb 24, 2022 - comes at a perilous time for Ukrainian forces across the front, particularly near the war-battered cities of Kupiansk and Pokrovsk.



Russia has also intensified strikes on Ukrainian cities in recent days, with attacks on city centres and residential buildings that have killed dozens of civilians.



Ukrainian forces have steadily lost ground in Russia's Kursk region where they seized territory in August, and have warned that Russia has massed some 50,000 troops, including North Korean forces, to wrest back the region.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Chinese President Xi Jinping Tuesday that the alleged deployment of North Korean soldiers by Russia in its war against Ukraine risked worsening the conflict.



Both sides have steered their economies to help the war effort.



Ukrainian lawmakers voted Tuesday to approve the 2025 budget with more than US$50 billion - or 60 per cent of all expenditure - allocated to defence and security.



Russia's parliament last month approved a budget that will see a defence spending surge of almost 30 per cent next year.



NATO chief Mark Rutte warned Tuesday that Putin must not be allowed to prevail.



"Why is this so crucial that Putin will not get his way? Because you will have an emboldened Russia on our border ... and I'm absolutely convinced it will not stop there," Rutte told reporters in Brussels.



"It is then posing a direct threat to all of us in the West," he said.



The EU's outgoing top diplomat Josep Borrell also pressed member states to align with Washington in allowing Kyiv to strike inside Russia using donated long-range missiles.



"It is fully in accordance with international law," he said.