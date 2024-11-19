Commentary: Ukraine can now use US missiles to strike inside Russia, but is it too little too late?

BIRMINGHAM: In a surprise decision on Sunday (Nov 17), the United States reversed course on a long-standing policy decision: Ukraine now has permission to use US-supplied long-range missiles for strikes deep inside Russian territory. But after 1,000 days of war, is this too little too late?

The move comes about two months before Donald Trump will re-enter the White House. If President Joe Biden’s gamble pays off, he will have done Ukraine a last favour in the final days of his presidency.

Allowing Ukraine to attack targets well behind the frontlines will contribute to the predictable intensification of fighting following Trump’s re-election.

Moscow and Kyiv are both trying to improve their positions on the battlefield ahead of an expected push for a ceasefire that would freeze the conflict along the frontlines at the time of its imposition.