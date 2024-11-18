Ukraine brings back long rolling power cuts after major Russian strike

KYIV: Ukrainians in the Black Sea port city of Odesa on Monday morning (Nov 18) had been without power for 24 hours and further cuts were planned across the country after a massive Russian missile strike over the weekend damaged energy infrastructure.

Russia unleashed its largest missile attack on Ukraine in almost three months on Sunday, killing seven people and further hobbling an already damaged energy system.

"The situation is most difficult in Odesa and Odesa district. Unfortunately, it is not yet technically possible to supply power to the critical infrastructure in the Kyivskyi and Primorskyi districts of the city," power distributor DTEK wrote on the Telegram messenger.

Russia has attacked the Odesa region for months, hitting port and energy infrastructure.

Attacks in the autumn of 2022 left the region without electricity for several days and also triggered curbs on energy use in the winter of 2023.

Temporary power cuts across the country were announced on Sunday between 6am and 10pm by national grid operator Ukrenergo which said workers were repairing the damage as quickly as possible.

Authorities said most regions would face blackouts on Monday of up to eight hours, including the capital Kyiv.

Power cuts of six hours were expected in the central Ukrainian region of Cherkasy and cuts of four to six hours in Sumy in northern Ukraine.

No cuts were planned in five western regions.