US vows 'firm' response to North Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict

BRUSSELS: US top diplomat Antony Blinken warned on Wednesday (Nov 13) that the deployment of North Korean troops alongside Russian forces fighting on the Ukrainian border demanded a "firm response".

The secretary of state was speaking at the start of a day of Brussels talks with NATO and EU officials to urgently address ramping up support for Kyiv before Donald Trump reclaims the White House - potentially jeopardising future aid.

Addressing reporters alongside NATO chief Mark Rutte, Blinken said they had discussed the fact North Korean forces have been "injected into the battle, and now, quite literally, in combat which demands and will get a firm response".

The US State Department confirmed on Tuesday that thousands of North Korean troops - whose entry into the conflict marks a potentially major escalation - have begun "engaging in combat operations" alongside Russian forces in the Kursk region, near the border with Ukraine.

Blinken called it "a profound and incredibly dangerous development", without specifying what form a US response might take.

Rutte meanwhile stressed the crucial role played by China in helping Russia's "war effort", as well as by Iranian weapons deliveries - paid for with Russian funds that were in turn helping Tehran to "destabilise the Middle East".