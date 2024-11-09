Musk joined Trump's call with Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Reports

WASHINGTON: When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Donald Trump to congratulate him on his presidential election victory, Tesla CEO and Trump supporter Elon Musk joined the call, according to media reports on Friday (Nov 8).



During the 25-minute call on Wednesday, the day after the election, Trump told Zelenskyy he would support Ukraine, without providing details, and Musk said he would continue supplying Starlink satellites, Axios reported, citing unidentified sources.



Musk owns SpaceX, which provides Starlink satellite communication services that are vital for Ukraine's defence effort, but his statements have sometimes angered Kyiv since Russia invaded its neighbour in 2022.



Zelenskyy was telling Trump how important the satellites had been for internet service during the war when Trump said Musk was with him and put the billionaire on the line, the Washington Post reported.