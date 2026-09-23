Russia hits Kyiv petrol stations, kills one

KYIV: Russia slammed jet-powered drones into two petrol stations and other sites in Kyiv early on Wednesday (Sep 23), killing one, hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met US President Donald Trump.

A further seven people were injured in the morning attack, city authorities said. Explosions were heard and smoke billowed in the city centre, according to Reuters journalists.

Russia has changed tactics and in recent weeks been attacking Kyiv and nearby areas with near-constant barrages of faster and high-flying jet drones that are harder to intercept.

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta said Russia hit one of its petrol stations in the capital - the sixth such facility attacked in recent weeks.

The attack comes after Zelenskyy discussed a potential bilateral ceasefire on energy-related targets with Trump in New York on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy said he was ready for "any format" of an energy ceasefire with Moscow, as long as Russia halted its own attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure.

Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, chief executive of the Ukrainian railway operator, said railway infrastructure came under attack in Kyiv and one of its workers had been injured.