Russia launches intercontinental ballistic missile in attack on Ukraine, Kyiv says
A view shows cars and a building heavily damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine on Nov 18, 2024. (Photo: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

21 Nov 2024 05:14PM
KYIV: Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from its southern Astrakhan region during a morning attack on Ukraine on Thursday (Nov 21), Kyiv's air force said, the first time Russia has used such a powerful, long-range missile during the war.

The strike comes after Ukraine used US and British missiles to strike targets inside Russia this week, something Moscow had warned for months would be seen as a major escalation.

The Russian attack targeted enterprises and critical infrastructure in the central-eastern city of Dnipro, the air force said, at a time of escalating moves in the 33-month-old war launched by Russia in Ukraine.

It was unclear from the statement what the intercontinental ballistic missile targeted and whether it caused any damage.

The missiles have a range of thousands of kilometres and can be used for delivering nuclear warheads, though they can also have conventional warheads.

Ukrainian air defences shot down six Kh-101 cruise missiles during the attack.

"In particular, an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation," the air force said, detailing types of weapon used in the attack.

It did not say what kind of intercontinental ballistic missile was fired.

Source: Reuters/rc

