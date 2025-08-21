Russia ramps up strikes on Ukraine, killing one

KYIV: Russia launched hundreds of drones and missiles against Ukraine overnight in the biggest barrage since mid-July, killing one person and wounding many others.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said several missiles were aimed at a United States-owned business in western Ukraine "producing everyday items like coffee machines".

Fifteen people were injured in that strike.

Ukrainian officials said that the strikes showed Russia was not serious about a peace deal despite intensive diplomatic efforts led by US President Donald Trump.

"The Russians carried out this attack as if nothing has changed at all, as if there are no global efforts to stop this war," Zelenskyy said.

"This requires a response. There is still no signal from Moscow that they truly intend to engage in substantive negotiations and end this war," he said.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 574 drones and 40 missiles. Air defence units downed 546 drones and 31 missiles.

"One person was killed and two were wounded as a result of the combined UAV and cruise missile strike in Lviv," said Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the military administration in the western city's region.

"Dozens of residential buildings were damaged," he added.