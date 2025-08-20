Trump says no ground troops, but maybe air support, to back Ukraine peace deal

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Aug 19) he ruled out putting US troops on the ground in Ukraine but said the United States might provide air support as part of a deal to end Russia's war in the country.

A day after Trump pledged security guarantees to help end the war at an extraordinary White House summit, the path to peace remained uncertain as the US and allies prepared to work out what military support for Ukraine might include.

"When it comes to security, (Europeans) are willing to put people on the ground. We're willing to help them with things, especially, probably ... by air," Trump said in an interview with the Fox News "Fox & Friends" program. He did not elaborate.

Trump did not elaborate. Later, in an interview with radio host Mark Levin, Trump characterised his negotiating style in trying to end the war as "probably instinct more than process".

Following Monday's meeting, Russia launched its biggest air assault in more than a month on Ukraine, with 270 drones and 10 missiles launched, the Ukrainian air force said. The energy ministry said the strikes caused big fires at energy facilities in the central Poltava region, home to Ukraine's only oil refinery.

Trump conceded that Russian President Vladimir Putin might not want to make a deal after all, saying, "We're going to find out about President Putin in the next couple of weeks."

The nature of US military aid for Ukraine under a peace deal was unclear. Air support could take many forms such as missile defense systems or fighter jets enforcing a no-fly zone.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed US air support was "an option and a possibility," but, like Trump, did not provide any details.

"The President has definitively stated US boots will not be on the ground in Ukraine, but we can certainly help in the coordination and perhaps provide other means of security guarantees to our European allies," she said at a news briefing.

Analysts say more than 1 million people have been killed or wounded in the conflict, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.