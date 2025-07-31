Russia relieved as tsunami spares far east from major damage

The epicentre was 47 kilometres beneath the sea level and sent shock waves at a range of 300 kilometres, Russia's geophysical survey told state news agency RIA Novosti.



The waves, which were up to four metres high in some areas, reached as far as the town's World War II monument about 400 metres from the shoreline, according to mayor Alexander Ovsyannikov.



Most of the town lies on higher ground safe from flooding, he added.



"Everyone was evacuated. There was enough time, a whole hour. So everyone was evacuated, all the people are in the tsunami safety zone," he said at a crisis meeting with officials earlier.



A tsunami warning for Kamchatka was lifted later on Wednesday.