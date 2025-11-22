Senior Russian diplomat says potential Putin-Trump summit is on the agenda

MOSCOW: The possibility of another meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is on the agenda, a senior Russian diplomat has said.

"I wouldn't rule anything out," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview for the state-owned International Affairs magazine, published on Saturday (Nov 22).

"The search for a way forward continues," he said.

Ryabkov said contacts between Russia and the US had not been suspended, and channels for dialogue continued to function.

Trump and Putin last met in Alaska in August, but failed to produce any agreement to resolve or pause Moscow's war in Ukraine. A subsequent plan to meet in Budapest was suspended indefinitely.

"We are working on an ongoing basis. We have well-established formats and channels. Not all of these channels are visible or audible, not all of them need to be discussed publicly, but the fact remains that everything is in working order."

Ryabkov said the progress in establishing dialogue between Russia and the US was "impressive".