What we know about the leaked US draft plan for ending Russia’s Ukraine war

Ukraine would give up a swathe of eastern territory to Russia and slash the size of its army under a sweeping 28-point peace plan backed by US President Donald Trump, according to a draft proposal that has been widely leaked.

Kyiv would also pledge never to join NATO. It would not get the Western peacekeepers they have called for, although European warplanes would be stationed in Poland to protect Ukraine.

The proposal, originating from negotiations between Washington and Moscow, appeared favourable to Russia, which started the war nearly four years ago.

Here’s what we know about the leaked text and the reactions to it.

TERRITORY

Key parts of the proposal correspond to Moscow's previous demands and cross Ukraine's red lines.

These include that Ukraine would withdraw from the Lugansk and Donetsk regions, the frontline industrial belt known collectively as the Donbas, which Ukraine still partly holds.

The two regions and Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, "will be recognised as de facto Russian, including by the United States”, while a demilitarised zone would be created in the Donbas.

The war-torn southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - which Russia falsely claims to have annexed - will be "frozen along the line of contact”, it said.

Russia's army occupies around a fifth of Ukraine - much of it ravaged by years of fighting.

Under the proposal, Russia would commit to making no future attacks, something the White House views as a concession. In addition, US$100 billion in frozen Russian assets would be dedicated to rebuilding Ukraine.