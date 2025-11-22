Ukraine faces 'difficult choice' as Trump demands acceptance of peace plan

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Friday (Nov 21) that Ukraine risked losing its dignity and freedom, or Washington’s backing, over a US peace plan that endorses key Russian demands, a proposal Donald Trump said Kyiv should accept within a week.

The US president told Fox News Radio he believed Thursday was an appropriate deadline for Kyiv to accept the plan, confirming what two sources told Reuters.

Washington's 28-point plan calls on Ukraine to cede territory, accept limits to its military and renounce ambitions to join NATO. It also contains some proposals Moscow may object to and requires its forces to pull back from some areas they have captured, according to a draft seen by Reuters.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who has previously refused to budge on Russia's key territorial and security demands, said on Friday the US plan could be the basis of a final resolution of the nearly four-year-old conflict. He said Kyiv was against the plan but neither it nor its European allies understood the reality of Russian advances in Ukraine.

"DIGNITY AND FREEDOM OF UKRAINIANS"

Zelenskyy, who has rejected the plan's terms in the past as capitulation, appealed to Ukrainians for unity and said he would never betray Ukraine.

"Now is one of the most difficult moments of our history," he said in a solemn speech to the nation delivered in the street outside his office, a location he uses only rarely for major addresses.

"Now, Ukraine can face a very difficult choice, either losing dignity or risk losing a major partner," he said, adding: "I will fight 24/7 to ensure that at least two points in the plan are not overlooked, the dignity and freedom of Ukrainians."