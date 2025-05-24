Russia strikes Kyiv as hundreds more POWs exchanged with Ukraine
Russia's defence ministry said each side exchanged 307 prisoners of war on Saturday via Belarus, a Kremlin ally.
KYIV: A massive Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv on Saturday (May 24) wounded at least 15 people, even as Russia and Ukraine continued the biggest prisoner swap since the start of Moscow's invasion.
Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 14 ballistic missiles and 250 attack drones overnight, adding that it downed six missiles and 245 drones.
Kyiv was "the main target of the enemy attack", the air force said in a statement.
"With each such attack, the world becomes more certain that the cause of prolonging the war lies in Moscow," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X.
"Only additional sanctions targeting key sectors of the Russian economy will force Moscow to cease fire," he said.
Kyiv city officials reported fires and fallen debris in several parts of the Ukrainian capital, after AFP journalists heard explosions overnight.
Officials said 15 people were injured in Kyiv itself and five civilians were killed by Russian strikes in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
The Russian military meanwhile said Ukraine had targeted it with 788 drones and missiles since Tuesday.
Dozens of drones targeting Moscow have been shot down over the past week.
The attack on Kyiv came hours after Russia and Ukraine completed the first stage of a prisoner exchange agreed at talks last week in Istanbul and just before the second stage on Saturday.
Russia's defence ministry said each side exchanged 307 prisoners of war on Saturday via Belarus, a Kremlin ally.
It said the Russian POWs would receive psychological and medical help in Belarus before travelling on to Russia.
Both sides received 390 people in the first stage on Friday and are expected to exchange 1,000 each in total.
"We expect the exchange to continue tomorrow," Zelenskyy said.
Russia has signalled it will send Ukraine its terms for a peace settlement after the swap, which is set to continue over the weekend - without saying what those terms would be.
"SIMPLY CRAZY"
The two enemies have held regular prisoner swaps since Russia launched its 2022 offensive - but none have been on this scale.
An AFP reporter saw some of the formerly captive Ukrainian soldiers arrive at a hospital in the northern Chernigiv region, emaciated but smiling and waving to crowds waiting outside.
After they stepped off the bus, tearful relatives rushed to embrace the soldiers while others held pictures of their loved ones, hoping to find out if they had been seen in captivity.
Many of the soldiers were draped in bright yellow and blue Ukrainian flags.
"It's simply crazy. Crazy feelings," 31-year-old Konstantin Steblev, a soldier, told AFP after he was released following three years in captivity.
Russia said it had received 270 Russian troops and 120 civilians, including some from parts of its Kursk region captured and held by Kyiv for months.
United States President Donald Trump earlier congratulated the two countries for the swap.
"This could lead to something big???" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Trump's efforts to broker a ceasefire in Europe's biggest conflict since World War II have so far been unsuccessful, despite his pledge to rapidly end the fighting.
One of the soldiers formerly held captive, 58-year-old Viktor Syvak, told AFP it was hard to put words to his emotional homecoming.
Captured in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, he had been held for 37 months and 12 days.
"I didn't expect such a welcome. It's impossible to describe. I can't put it into words. It's very joyful," he said.
DIPLOMATIC PUSH
After more than three years of fighting, thousands of POWs are held in both countries.
Russia is believed to have the larger share, with the number of Ukrainian captives held by Moscow estimated to be between 8,000 and 10,000.
Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have stepped up a gear in recent weeks, but the Kremlin has shown no sign it has walked back its maximalist demands for ending the fighting.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has defied European pressure for a full and unconditional truce in Ukraine, pressing on with its offensive, which has left tens of thousands dead.