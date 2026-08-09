Ukraine warns of tough winter as Russia strikes kill 4 in Kyiv region

Vucic, whose government continues to supply non-military aid to Ukraine, said although they had discussed the war, his government policy had not changed.



"We did not discuss any military cooperation today or at present. What will happen when the war ends is another matter," Vucic said.



Zelenskyy - who has toured much of the world seeking support since Russia's 2022 invasion - had not visited Serbia since he became president in 2019.



The Kremlin has accused Serbian firms of selling munitions to Ukraine, a claim Vucic has repeatedly denied.



Vucic went to Ukraine for a regional summit in 2025 and visited Kyiv this year.



He has promised assistance to Ukraine but avoided signing a formal declaration of support in the war.

The Serbian leader, on Saturday, also stressed his policy of support for Ukraine's territorial integrity remained unwavering.