Russian Airstrikes on Prison, Hospital Kill 19 in Southeastern Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA, UKRAINE: Russian airstrikes on a prison and hospital in southeastern Ukraine killed at least 19 people on Tuesday (Jul 29), Ukrainian officials said, as US President Donald Trump warned Moscow it had 10 days to show progress toward ending the war or face punitive measures.

Sixteen of the fatalities occurred when Russia bombed a prison in the frontline Zaporizhzhia region, injuring 43 people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

"The Russians knew it was a civilian facility. They could not have been unaware," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Each such Russian strike, each instance of Russian arrogance in response to global calls to end the war, all this only confirms that pressure is necessary."

ATTACK ON CIVILIAN FACILITIES

Separately, a missile strike on a hospital in the neighbouring Dnipropetrovsk region killed a 23-year-old pregnant woman and two others, Zelenskiy said, bringing the overall death toll from the past 24 hours to 22.

Ukraine's Justice Ministry reported that the prison’s dining hall was destroyed and other parts of the facility were damaged in the strike, which involved four high-explosive bombs. Officials said 42 others were wounded.

"People were screaming, moaning," prisoner Yaroslav Samarskiy, 54, said, recalling the aftermath. "Some dead, some alive, some without legs – half of them burned."

Russia denied targeting civilians. Moscow has intensified airstrikes on Ukrainian towns and cities behind the front lines as it pushes forward on the battlefield in the fourth year of its invasion. Russian forces now occupy about a fifth of Ukrainian territory.