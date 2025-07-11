Russian attack on Kharkiv damages maternity hospital, sending patients fleeing

KHARKIV, Ukraine: A Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Friday (Jul 11) damaged a maternity hospital, authorities said, terrifying patients as windows shattered and shards of glass fell on to the beds, leaving families rushing to shelter their babies.

Three women and three newborns suffered acute stress and received medical help, according to Kharkiv's regional prosecutors.

Oleksandra Lavrynenko was at the hospital after just giving birth. "We woke up and heard a very loud whistle. My husband and I got up and quickly went to our little one, and at that moment there was a hit and the windows shattered," she said.

They rushed to shelter one-day-old Maksym underground.

"It was very scary, because I was so full of adrenaline that I probably forgot that I had stitches. Now I am slowly recovering from the shock," Lavrynenko said.

"It is very difficult and scary to give birth at this time," she said, laying next to her son.