Russian drone attack on mine worker bus in Ukraine's east kills 12

KYIV: A Russian drone attack on a bus carrying mine workers in Ukraine's central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region Sunday (Feb 1) killed at least 12 people, officials said.

The bus was driving in the vicinity of Ternivka, a town about 65 kilometres (40 miles) from the front line, according to police.

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy firm, said those killed were travelling from one of its mining facilities in the region after they had finished their shift.

Images published by Ukraine's state emergency service showed what appeared to be an empty bus, its side windows shattered and windscreen hanging from the front.

"The enemy drone hit near a company shuttle bus in the Pavlograd district. Preliminarily, 12 people were killed and seven more were wounded," the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Ganzha, said on Telegram.

AFP was not able to immediately verify the circumstances of the attack.