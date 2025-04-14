Russian missile strike kills 32 in Ukraine's Sumy, Kyiv says

SUMY: Two Russian ballistic missiles slammed into the heart of the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday (Apr 13), killing 32 people and wounding more than 80 in the deadliest strike on Ukraine this year, the Kyiv government said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded a tough international response against Moscow over the attack, which came with US President Donald Trump's push to rapidly end the war struggling to make a breakthrough.

Dead bodies were strewn on the ground in the middle of a city street near a destroyed bus and burnt-out cars in a video posted by Zelenskyy on social media.

"Only scoundrels can act like this. Taking the lives of ordinary people," he said, noting that the attack had come on Palm Sunday when some people were going to church.

Russian authorities did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

It followed a missile strike in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy's hometown and far from the ground war's front lines in the east and south, earlier this month that killed 20 people, including nine children.

Sumy, with a population of around a quarter of a million and located just over 25 km from the Russian border, became a garrison city when Kyiv's forces launched an incursion into Russia last August that has since been largely repelled.

The people who were caught in Sunday's strike were out on the street or inside cars, public transport and buildings when the missiles hit, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.