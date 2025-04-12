US envoy Witkoff holds talks with Putin about Ukraine as Trump tells Moscow to 'get moving'

TRUMP-PUTIN MEETING?

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Witkoff might discuss the possibility of the Russian leader meeting Trump face-to-face.



Putin and Trump have spoken by phone but have yet to meet in person since the US leader returned to the White House in January for a second four-year term.



However, Peskov played down the Witkoff-Putin talks, telling Russian state media before they started that the US envoy's visit would not be "momentous" and no breakthroughs were expected.



He said the meeting would be a chance for Russia to express its "concerns". Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of violating a moratorium on striking each other's energy infrastructure.



The meeting, the third this year between Putin and Witkoff, comes at a time when US tensions with Iran and China, both close allies of Moscow, have been heightened by Tehran's nuclear programme and a burgeoning trade war with Beijing.



Witkoff, who visited a synagogue in St Petersburg earlier on Friday, is due in Oman on Saturday for talks with Iran over its nuclear programme. Trump has threatened Tehran with military action if it does not agree to a deal. Moscow has repeatedly offered its help in trying to clinch a diplomatic settlement.