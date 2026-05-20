Community grieves beloved San Diego mosque security guard killed on the job

LOS ANGELES: One of the three people killed by two teen shooters at a San Diego mosque was a beloved security guard who acted quickly to prevent more deaths, authorities and community members said.

Amin Abdullah was a security guard who greeted everyone that arrived at the Islamic Centre of San Diego with a smile and the traditional Muslim greeting in Arabic of as-salamu alaikum or “peace be upon you,” according to Mahmood Ahmadi, a longtime attendee of the mosque.

Authorities have not released the names of the three victims. But family friend Shaykh Uthman Ibn Farooq identified Abdullah, saying he had spoken with one of Abdullah's sons as the family began to make funeral plans.

“He wanted to defend the innocent so he decided to become a security guard,” Farooq said.

Abdullah had worked at the mosque for more than a decade. He was there nearly every single day and was dedicated to his wife and nine kids, Farooq said.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said a mosque security guard, without naming Abdullah, “played a pivotal role” in preventing the attack from being more deadly.

“It’s fair to say his actions were heroic,” the chief said Monday. “Undoubtedly he saved lives today.”

The Islamic Centre of San Diego is one of the largest mosques in San Diego and attracts thousands of people from across the region during major holidays. In addition to having prayer five times a day, it also provides dinners and breakfasts during the Ramadan fasting period, hosts a school for Arabic and Islamic studies, and has a store inside.