Saudi Arabia says Iran attacks have affected oil production

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Thursday (Apr 9) that the attacks carried out in recent weeks by Iran against the kingdom's energy infrastructure killed one person and impacted its oil production capacity.

The attacks have targeted "infrastructure for oil and gas production, transport and refining, as well as petrochemical plants and power facilities in Riyadh, the Eastern Province and the industrial city of Yanbu", an energy ministry official told the SPA news agency.

The official said the attacks killed one person - a Saudi national - and injured seven others, and "disrupted several production operations at key facilities".

This brings to three the number of people killed in the kingdom since the start of the war, which was triggered by Israeli-US strikes on Iran on Feb 28.

The attack marked the beginning of a conflict that subsequently engulfed the entire Middle East, with Iran retaliating with missile and drone attacks on Israel and Gulf nations it accuses of serving as launchpads for US strikes.

The Saudi official confirmed that one of the pumping stations on a vital east-west pipeline was hit, resulting in a reduction of 700,000 barrels per day in pumping capacity.

Saudi Arabia's Petroline has proven to be a critical economic lifeline during the war, with the 1,200km network of pipes connecting two waterways crucial for global commerce - the Gulf in the east and the Red Sea to the west.

The Petroline is able to pump up to 7 million barrels of crude a day and has proven vital to delivering oil to the international market following the choking off of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran - where roughly 20 per cent of global crude supplies passed before the war.

The Saudi official said the Manifa and Khurais production facilities were also affected, cutting the kingdom's production capacity by 600,000 barrels per day.

Saudi Arabia, the world's leading crude exporter, produces a little over 10 million barrels per day.

The attacks also targeted refineries in Jubail, Ras Tanura, Yanbu and Riyadh, "which had a direct impact on exports of refined products to global markets", as well as gas processing facilities, the official said.