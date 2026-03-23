Iran threatens to retaliate against Gulf energy and water after Trump ultimatum

TEL AVIV: Iran said on Sunday (Mar 22) it would strike the energy and water systems of its Gulf neighbours in retaliation if US President Donald Trump follows through with a threat delivered a day earlier to hit Iran's electricity grid in 48 hours, escalating the three-week-old war.

The prospect of tit-for-tat strikes on civilian infrastructure could further rattle global markets when they reopen on Monday morning, and threaten the livelihoods of millions of civilians in the region who rely almost exclusively in some cases on desalination plants for water.

Air raid sirens sounded across Israel from the early hours of Sunday, warning of incoming missiles from Iran, after scores of people were hurt overnight in two separate attacks in the southern Israeli towns of Arad and Dimona.

The Israeli military said hours later that it was striking Tehran in response.

Trump issued his warning Saturday evening, less than a day after signalling the United States might be considering winding down the conflict, even as US Marines and heavy landing craft are heading to the region.

“If Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked by the enemy, all energy infrastructure, as well as information technology ... and water desalination facilities, belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted pursuant to previous warnings,” Iranian military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaqari said, according to ⁠state media.

But while attacks on electricity could hurt Iran, they would be potentially catastrophic for its Gulf neighbours, which consume around five times as much power per capita.

Electricity makes their gleaming desert cities habitable, in part by powering the desalination plants that produce 100 per cent of the water consumed in Bahrain and Qatar.

Such plants use seawater to meet more than 80 per cent of drinking water needs in the United Arab Emirates, and 50 per cent of the water supply in Saudi Arabia.