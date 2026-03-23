Asia shares skid, yields rise as Gulf war escalates

SYDNEY: Share markets slid in Asia on Monday (Mar 23) while US bond yields hit eight-month peaks as the United States and Iran traded escalating threats and Israel planned for "weeks" more fighting, sending oil prices on another roller-coaster ride.

Iran said on Sunday it would strike the energy and water systems of its Gulf neighbours if US President Donald Trump followed through with a threat to hit Iran's electricity grid in 48 hours, extinguishing any hope of an early end to the war, now in its fourth week.

Trump warned Iran had 48 hours to open the vital Strait of Hormuz, which is effectively closed for most vessels with little prospect of naval protection for shipping.

Japan's Nikkei slid 3.9 per cent, bringing losses for March so far to over 13 per cent. South Korea's market shed 4.5 per cent, making a 12 per cent drop for the month. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2 per cent.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Oil prices were again choppy with early gains quickly fizzling out, leaving Brent down 0.2 per cent at US$111.90 a barrel, but still up 55 per cent on the month so far. US crude was near flat at US$98.35.

"The war could still go on for many weeks yet and see oil prices rise say to US$150 a barrel," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at fund manager AMP. "And the steady destruction of energy infrastructure means it will take longer to get supply back to normal."

"It's also worth noting that past oil shocks unfolded over many months in terms of the rise in oil prices as the full impact became clearer – it was over about 4 months in 1973 and a year in 1979."

Analysts at HSBC noted Singapore jet fuel was up 175 per cent this year to a multi-decade high, while Asian liquefied natural gas had climbed 130 per cent. Bunker fuel used in shipping had blown out, raising the cost of transporting goods, while surging fertiliser prices will make food more expensive.