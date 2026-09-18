Three pumping stations along Saudi East-West Pipeline were hit in recent attack, sources say

CAIRO: Three pumping stations serving the vital East-West Pipeline in Saudi Arabia were damaged in an attack last week - one more than assessed previously - with a repair timeline unclear, according to satellite imagery and three industry sources.

Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, which operates the 1,200 km (745-mile) pipeline running across the Arabian Peninsula, and Saudi Arabia's government media office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The pipeline, which has helped relieve the disruptions to flows through the Strait of Hormuz, temporarily shut down on Friday following a drone attack coming from Iraq, Saudi officials have said.

Oil and security sources had previously indicated that two pumping stations were hit in the attack. But a Reuters analysis of satellite images showed damage to three stations, which was also confirmed by sources.

Sources that have spoken to Reuters have given varying estimates of how long it will take to reopen the pipeline and return crude flows to normal.

Three said the damage could take as long as five to six weeks to repair. Another said it could be fixed sooner and could resume pumping partially while repairs are ongoing.

The pipeline is serviced by 11 pumping stations and two separate pressure relief stations, according to industry assessments.

The facility has served as the main route out for global supplies of Middle East oil for the past six months while the Strait of Hormuz has been largely shut by war.

It has been moving 4 million to 5 million barrels per day, amounting to 4 per cent to 5 per cent of global supply, sparing Saudi Arabia the brunt of the disruption that has crippled other Gulf oil and gas exporters.