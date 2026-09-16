Saudi, Egypt demand open Red Sea, as Riyadh vows to hit back against Houthis

The Yemen war dates back to the Houthi seizure of the capital Sanaa in 2014, with Saudi Arabia leading a coalition that intervened the following year on the government's side.



A Houthi strike in western Yemen on Monday killed eight government soldiers, according to two military sources.



Saudi Arabia responded with more than 50 strikes, as it had the day before, according to the Houthis, but its strikes have failed to reverse the group's gains.



The United Nations Security Council was due to meet on Tuesday to discuss the Houthi offensive, diplomatic sources said.

HOUTHI "RESPONSE WILL CONTINUE"

Hazem al-Assad from the Houthis' politburo said the "Yemeni response will continue and escalate as long as they (Saudi Arabia) persist in their aggression against our people".



The fighting in Yemen comes as the wider Middle East war remains at a stalemate, though Trump on Monday said he was open to holding talks with Iran, maintaining that Tehran "wants to make a deal, quickly and badly".



Iran's top security chief Mohsen Rezaei, however, replied that "there will be no negotiations until Iran's conditions are met. That is all there is to it."



A proposed meeting between Gulf states and Iran over the future of Hormuz was postponed on Monday, with Tehran accusing Riyadh of using Yemen as a pretext to delay the talks.



Tehran has long supported the Houthis, a member of its anti-Israel "axis of resistance", including with weapons and technology, but has denied any role in the current war.



Experts dispute the extent to which it is behind the renewed fighting.