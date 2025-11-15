Saudi prince, eyeing defence pledge, to meet Trump after long US absence

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to push for stronger security guarantees when he visits Washington this week, officials said on Friday (Nov 14), while US President Donald Trump will urge him to move toward normalising ties with Israel.

It will be the crown prince’s first trip to the United States since 2018, when the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents provoked global outrage and strained relations between the countries.

Analysts say Riyadh is unlikely to agree to normalisation at this stage. Its priority is securing firmer US defence commitments after Israeli strikes in September on Qatar, a close American ally, unsettled the wider Gulf region.

"For the Saudis, the goal of this trip appears to be threefold. To elevate, consolidate and facilitate security and defence cooperation," wrote Aziz Alghashian of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

Prince Mohammed, 40, has maintained warm personal ties with Trump, strengthened by a lavish welcome and US$600 billion in investment pledges during the president’s visit to Saudi Arabia in May.

The crown prince will meet Trump on Tuesday, according to a source close to the government, as Saudi trips are rarely announced in advance. A US-Saudi investment forum focused on energy and artificial intelligence will also take place during the visit.