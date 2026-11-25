RIYADH: The Saudi capital's tallest skyscraper was struck for the second time in days on Tuesday (Nov 24), witnesses said, injuring 11 people, as the coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis denounced a "terrorist attack".

Three separate witnesses said the strike targeted the 80-storey Public Investment Fund Tower, which houses the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund and dominates Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD).

The building, which was also attacked last Thursday, is one of several high-profile targets hit since hostilities with the Iran-backed Houthis restarted in July.

"One of the towers in the financial centre was targeted in a cowardly terrorist attack," coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki said in a social media post, without naming the building.

"The relevant authorities are currently inspecting the attack site."

Saudi Arabia's civil defence later said 11 people were injured in the attack it blamed on the Houthis.

"The attack resulted in 11 people being injured," read a report by the Saudi Press Agency, saying Indian, Nepali and Egyptian nationals along with Saudi citizens were among those wounded.

A source briefed on the details of the attack told AFP that several people were in the tower repairing the damage caused by last week's attack when the building was struck again Tuesday.

The source said at least two of the 11 injured were in critical condition after sustaining severe burns during the strike.

An attack on the PIF is symbolic as the fund is driving efforts to diversify the oil-reliant Saudi economy - a project that has been complicated by the Middle East war and Houthi strikes.

A tower belonging to state oil giant Aramco in KAFD was hit earlier this month, while Riyadh's international airport was repeatedly struck in October with one attack killing 14 people.

A fourth witness told AFP a vehicle fitted with a speaker had warned pedestrians in the area to take cover on Tuesday. No warning was sent to mobile phones about any threats to the capital.

Afterwards, police cars blocked some entrances to the gleaming financial district, a showpiece of Saudi Arabia's modernisation under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler.

A waiter at a KAFD restaurant told AFP: "We just reopened a while ago.

"They evacuated all of us telling us a tower has been hit. They closed the streets and they banned people from passing in streets or entering."