FBI releases first surveillance images of masked person on Nancy Guthrie's porch

TUCSON, Ariz: Authorities investigating the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie released the first surveillance images Tuesday showing a masked person on her porch the night she went missing, as law enforcement and her family intensified calls for public help more than a week into the search.

Law enforcement searching for the mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie have not identified any suspects of persons or interest, and it's unclear if she is still alive. FBI Director Kash Patel posted the images on X.

“The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems,” Patel wrote, saying the images show “an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”

Video released by the FBI shows the person wearing a backpack, long sleeves and pants walk up to the door and try to conceal a camera with a glove before turning around, grabbing some plants and then putting them in front of the camera.

Investigators had been hopeful that cameras at the home would turn up some evidence about how she went missing, but the doorbell camera was disconnected early Sunday. And while software data recorded movement at the home minutes later, Nancy Guthrie didn’t have an active subscription, so none of the footage could be recovered, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos had said.

The announcement comes as heartbreaking messages made by “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie and her family have shifted from hopeful to desperate as they plead with the apparent kidnappers to hand over their mother.

It's also unclear if ransom notes demanding money with deadlines that have already passed were authentic, or whether the Guthrie family has had any contact with the abductors.