Second shooting in Minneapolis immigration crackdown heaps pressure on Trump

MINNEAPOLIS: United States President Donald Trump on Sunday (Jan 26) blamed the deaths of two Americans by federal agents on Democratic "chaos", as his administration faced intensifying pressure over its mass immigration crackdown in Minneapolis.

Federal agents shot and killed Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, early Saturday while scuffling with him on an icy roadway in the Midwestern city, less than three weeks after an immigration officer fired on Renee Good, also 37, killing her in her car.

Trump administration officials quickly claimed that Pretti had intended to harm the federal agents - as it did after Good's death - pointing to a pistol it said was discovered on him.

However, video shared widely on social media and verified by US media showed Pretti never drawing a weapon, with agents firing around 10 shots at him seconds after he was sprayed in the face with chemical irritant and thrown to the ground.

Trump provocatively attributed the deaths to Minnesota's Democratic elected officials, including Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, writing on his Truth Social platform: "Democrat run Sanctuary Cities and States are REFUSING to cooperate with ICE."

"Tragically, two American Citizens have lost their lives as a result of this Democrat ensued chaos," he added