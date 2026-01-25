US immigration agents shoot dead another person in Minneapolis, sparking protests

MINNEAPOLIS: Federal immigration agents shot dead a man in Minneapolis on Saturday (Jan 24), in the second fatal shooting of a civilian during the Trump administration's unprecedented operation in the city, sparking fresh protests and outrage from state officials.

The death came less than three weeks after US citizen Renee Good was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

On Saturday, as after Good's death, federal and local officials offered differing assessments of the man's killing, while video of the altercation quickly spread online.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called the shooting "horrific" and demanded state authorities lead the investigation.

"The federal government cannot be trusted to lead this investigation. The state will handle it, period," Walz told a press conference.

Federal authorities controversially blocked local investigators from jointly probing Good's death.