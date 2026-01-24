Police arrest protesters at airport as Minnesota gears up for anti-immigration enforcement protest

MINNEAPOLIS: Police arrested anti-immigration enforcement demonstrators at Minneapolis' largest airport Friday (Jan 23) after they overstepped their permit, officials said, as a mass mobilisation to protest the Trump administration's crackdown began across Minnesota despite Arctic temperatures seizing the state.

A network of labour unions, progressive organisations and clergy had urged Minnesotans to stay away from work, school and even shops Friday to protest the immigration enforcement surge in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

“Roughly 100 clergy” were arrested, according to Trevor Cochlin of Faith in Minnesota, one of the groups organising the protest at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. They were protesting the involvement of Delta Airlines in the deportation of immigrants.

Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesman Jeff Lea said the protesters were arrested outside the main terminal when they went beyond the stipulations of their permit for demonstrating and disrupted airline operations. Authorities have not said how many people were detained at the airport.

Bishop Dwayne Royster, leader of the progressive organisation Faith in Action, arrived in Minnesota on Wednesday from Washington, DC.

“We want ICE out of Minnesota,” he said. “We want them out of all the cities around the country where they’re exercising extreme overreach.”

Protesters have gathered daily in the Twin Cities since Jan 7, when Renee Good was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer. Federal law enforcement officers have repeatedly squared off with community members and activists who track their movements.

Organisers said Friday morning that more than 700 businesses statewide have closed in solidarity with the protest, from a bookstore in tiny Grand Marais near the Canadian border to the landmark Guthrie Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.

“We’re achieving something historic,” said Kate Havelin of Indivisible Twin Cities, one of the more than 100 participating groups.