Secret Assad-era Syrian nuclear reactor was almost complete: UN

VIENNA: An undeclared Syrian nuclear reactor being constructed during the era of former leader Bashar al-Assad was "almost complete", representing an "important step" in any nuclear weapons programme, the UN nuclear watchdog said on Monday (Sep 7).

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) last month visited two sites, one in Deir Ezzor and a second undisclosed location identified to them by Syrian authorities.

In a report seen by AFP last week, the IAEA said it found that Syria's previous government was building a nuclear reactor.

Longtime ruler Assad was toppled in December 2024, bringing to power the current government.

IAEA head Rafael Grossi said it was "obvious that the previous government was pursuing a number of clandestine" activities.

"I cannot judge intentions, but it is very clear that these activities were not declared, they didn't want the world to know what they were doing," he told reporters after opening the Vienna-based agency's quarterly Board of Governors meeting.

"Given the configuration, the technical features of that type of reactor, this is a reactor that is very efficient in the production of fissile material that could be used directly for the fabrication of nuclear weapons," he said, adding that building the reactor was a "very important step".

He added that the reactor - which is currently being excavated - "was almost completed".

"It was in a very advanced stage of construction," he said, adding that it was "very possible and cannot be excluded that the then Syrian authorities also performed some explosions in order to ... hinder any possibility of an investigation".