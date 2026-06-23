Shooting in Montreal, Canada leaves three dead including suspect

MONTREAL: A midday shooting in Montreal killed three people on Monday (Jun 22), including a police officer, a civilian, and the alleged gunman, triggering rare levels of shock across the Canadian city.

The bloodshed occurred in a partly Jewish neighbourhood that includes kosher markets and restaurants, and the civilian who has shot dead has been identified as a member of Montreal's Jewish community.

But police have declined comment on the shooter's motive.

French language public broadcaster Radio Canada said the gunman was connected to "incel" ideology - a misogynistic worldview that fueled the man responsible for one of Canada's most deadly mass killings, a 2018 vehicle-ramming in Toronto that killed 10.

Incel means "involuntarily celibate", and is linked to heterosexual men driven to extremism over their apparent inability to find women who want to be their partners.

Montreal police chief Fady Dagher said Monday's incident was "a tragedy, a nightmare".

Dagher said police received a call about an active shooting in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood at around 11.30am.

Police responded and a shootout ensued, with the assailant firing from inside a building with a long gun, Dagher told reporters at the scene.