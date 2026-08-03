Smoke from France industrial waste fire confines 30,000 indoors

She said she told her eight-year-old daughter to place her stuffed toy in front of her mouth and nose, and rang her teenage son at home to tell him to bring their dog and cats inside and close the windows.

The mayor of the nearby village of Clouange, Clement Deriu, said the smoke was causing headaches.

"From what I have been told, it's making people nauseous," he added.



France has been rocked by a summer of wildfires, including the country's largest blaze since 1949 that has ravaged some 42,000 hectares of land.