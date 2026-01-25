Snow, ice hit western, central US as massive storm sweeps nation

HOUSTON: A massive winter storm dumped snow and freezing rain on New Mexico and Texas on Saturday (Jan 24) as it spread across the United States towards the northeast, threatening tens of millions of Americans with blackouts, transportation chaos and bone-chilling cold.

Shoppers stripped supermarket shelves as the National Weather Service forecast huge snowfall in some areas and possibly "catastrophic" ice accumulations from freezing rain.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that up to 240 million Americans could be affected by Winter Storm Fern. At least 16 states and the US capital, Washington, declared states of emergency.

"Take this storm seriously, folks," the National Weather Service said on X, predicting an "astonishingly long swath" of snowfall from New Mexico to Maine.

More than 3,400 flights in and out of the United States were cancelled on Saturday alone, and more than 1,100 others were delayed, according to tracker FlightAware.

Singapore Airlines also cancelled some flights to and from New York due to the snowstorm.