Spain darkens as solar eclipses races south from Arctic

WEATHER

There were fears that rain could spoil the occasion in the Westfjords region of northwest Iceland.



Scientist and astronomer Saevar Helgi Bragason told AFP in Reykjavik beforehand that he felt "both excitement and heartbreak" because of the unfavourable weather forecast.



But he said he hoped the skies would clear just long enough so he could see "the shortest, most sudden, most beautiful, most unique and, hopefully, most memorable and beautiful nighttime of our life" from his home.



Clear skies helped visibility in Spain, although there were concerns due to high temperatures and the continued risk of wildfires.



Eclipse fever had gripped Spain, with government predictions that nearly 450,000 extra tourists could bring a 347-million-euro (US$400-million) boost to the economy.



Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said nearly 25,000 police officers had been mobilised to ensure the event goes off without a hitch.



"The path of totality is very narrow. It's only a couple of hundred kilometres wide," British astrophysicist and science communicator Graham Jones told AFP Tuesday from Fontanil de los Oteros in northern Spain.



"That's what's so special about Spain. The path of totality really goes across the Spanish peninsula."



Another total eclipse will cross southern Spain and northern Africa in August 2027, while an annular eclipse - when the Moon is not big enough to completely blot out the Sun, creating a so-called "ring of fire" - is due to visit the Iberian Peninsula in 2028.