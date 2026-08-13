Spain darkens as solar eclipses races south from Arctic





The spectral glow of the sun's outer corona, shimmering out of the edges of the shadowy moon, drew gasps and cheers from huge crowds, just 90 minutes after it first appeared in the remote Arctic region of northern Russia.



"It's a sight I never would have imagined seeing," said Isabel Troyano, a 56-year-old homemaker, watching with her son in Tarragona, on Spain's Mediterranean coast. BURGOS: Day briefly turned to night in Spain on Wednesday (Aug 12), as the country witnessed its first total solar eclipse in more than a century, plunging it into eerie darkness in one of nature's greatest spectacles.The spectral glow of the sun's outer corona, shimmering out of the edges of the shadowy moon, drew gasps and cheers from huge crowds, just 90 minutes after it first appeared in the remote Arctic region of northern Russia."It's a sight I never would have imagined seeing," said Isabel Troyano, a 56-year-old homemaker, watching with her son in Tarragona, on Spain's Mediterranean coast.

"I got goosebumps," she told AFP.

Alejandro Cuesta, a 30-year-old nanoscience researcher, called it "incredible ... I almost burst into tears. I got chills all over my body," he said.

"It was magnificent ... the most beautiful thing I've seen in my entire life."



The eclipse - a first in mainland Europe since 2006 - cast its shadow through parts of Greenland, racing south to smother Keflavik, some 50km from Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, before arcing across the Atlantic Ocean towards northern Spain.



Reykjavik had not seen a total solar eclipse since 1433, with the next one not due until 2196.

In Spain, the lunar shadow moved diagonally in a narrow path from the northern coast to the Balearic Islands, where tourists and locals, many dressed in swimming costumes accessorised with protective glasses, gathered to watch on the beach.

Supplies of special viewing glasses were in high demand, as a partial eclipse was visible across Europe, as well as in Canada, the northern United States and northwest Africa.

On the summit of the Pic du Midi, in the French Pyrenees, heavy clouds parted minutes beforehand, allowing visitors to see the spectacle, which also drew crowds in London, Paris and across the continent.