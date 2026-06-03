Solomon Islands' PM says to review secretive security pact with China

CANBERRA: New Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale said on Wednesday (Jun 3) that he would review a secretive 2022 security pact with Beijing, which rattled Canberra and Washington by opening the door to Chinese forces in the South Pacific.

Asked about that pact alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the Solomons leader – who was elected last month – said he had been "praying and fasting" about the Chinese security deal.

"We are going to be reviewing, as we are reviewing other security agreements that we have with many other countries," he said.

Asked about Wale's comments, China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news conference that Beijing stood "ready to expand pragmatic cooperation with the new government of the Solomon Islands across all fields".

Australia and the United States have been sharply critical of the 2022 deal over concerns it could allow a permanent Chinese navy presence in the South Pacific.

It was signed under one of Wale's predecessors, Manasseh Sogavare, who was seen as Beijing's staunchest ally in the South Pacific.