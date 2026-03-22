South Africans march for 'sovereignty' after US pressure

JOHANNESBURG: Thousands of South Africans marched Saturday (Mar 21) to demand respect for their nation's sovereignty after months of pressure from US President Donald Trump on issues from trade to race relations.

Trump has clashed repeatedly with South Africa's government, hitting the country with high tariffs, berating President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office over discredited claims of a "white genocide", and boycotting a G20 summit in Johannesburg last year.

March 21 marks Human Rights Day in South Africa - the anniversary of the 1960 Sharpeville massacre where apartheid police opened fire on a crowd of black protesters, killing at least 69 people for demanding an end to white-minority rule - Ramaphosa's party called for marches "in defence of our sovereignty and democratic gains".

The marches come 10 days after South Africa summoned US Ambassador Brent Bozell just a month after his arrival in the country for "undiplomatic remarks".

"We cannot, therefore, have a white old man, who looks like he's deranged, tell us in our country, what to do in South Africa," African National Congress Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said Saturday.

Named as one of the favourites in the race for the ANC presidency – and thus potentially the country’s leadership – at the December 2027 congress, he was speaking to thousands of supporters gathered near the iconic Hillbrow communications tower.