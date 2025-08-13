South Korea’s former first lady to be arrested after court issues warrant

SEOUL: South Korea’s former first lady Kim Keon Hee will be taken into custody after a court on Tuesday (Aug 12) issued an arrest warrant over multiple graft allegations, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Kim will become the country’s only former first lady to be arrested, joining her husband, ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol, in jail. Yoon was ousted in April and is on trial over a botched bid to impose martial law in December.

Earlier in the day, Kim, dressed in a black suit, bowed as she arrived at court but did not answer questions. She later left for a detention centre in Seoul to await the ruling, in line with customary practice.

The Seoul Central District Court granted the warrant on charges including stock fraud, bribery and illegal influence peddling. Prosecutors cited the risk of her destroying evidence and interfering with the investigation.

Allegations against Kim include failing to declare a Van Cleef pendant worth more than 60 million won (US$43,000) that she wore to a NATO summit in 2022. Prosecutors say it was gifted by a domestic construction company; Kim has claimed it was a fake bought 20 years ago in Hong Kong.

She is also accused of accepting two Chanel bags valued at 20 million won and a diamond necklace from a religious group in return for favourable influence over its business interests.

Kim’s lawyers have previously denied the accusations and dismissed media reports about some of the alleged gifts as speculation.

Yoon is facing charges of insurrection – which could carry a life sentence or the death penalty – as well as abuse of power. He has denied wrongdoing and refused to attend trial hearings or be questioned by prosecutors.