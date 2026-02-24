China expands economic footprint in turbulent South Sudan

JUBA: In South Sudan’s southwestern Western Azande Kingdom, 22 new tractors and farming equipment are being hailed as tools of peace.

The equipment, donated by Chinese developer Zhaotai Group, is part of Beijing’s broader push to deepen ties with the world’s youngest nation, even as renewed fighting between rival factions threatens the country’s fragile peace agreement.

“All the support that we are getting from China is for building peace and for agricultural production,” said Azande King Toroba Peni Rikito Gbudue.

The king believes the path to peace is through the soil. He said that commercial farming can create jobs for young men who might otherwise be drawn into armed groups, reducing the risk of localised violence in a region long vulnerable to instability.