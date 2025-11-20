Soybean futures ease from 17-month peak as traders gauge China buying pace

CHICAGO: US soybean futures fell on Wednesday (Nov 19) after climbing to their highest level since June 2024 in the previous session, with traders watching to see whether a wave of Chinese purchases would continue after the trade truce between Beijing and Washington.

Corn and wheat futures also weakened.

The soybean market has retreated after rallying on Monday, when Reuters reported that Chinese state-owned grain trader COFCO bought around 840,000 metric tons of US soy for shipment in December and January. This was China's largest purchase since at least January and the most significant since a summit between US President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping in late October.

The US Department of Agriculture confirmed that China purchased 792,000 tons of American beans on Tuesday and reported sales of another 330,000 tons of US soybeans to China on Wednesday.

DOUBTS ABOUT CHINA TARGET

Last month, Washington said China would buy 12 million tons of US soybeans by year-end. Some analysts have doubted China will meet the deadline, though. Recent deals remain well below that volume.

“This 12 million tons is probably not going to happen by the end of the year,” said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading in Indiana.