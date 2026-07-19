Spain braces for third heatwave with highs above 40°C

MADRID: Spain is set to enter its third heatwave of the summer on Tuesday (Jul 21), with temperatures forecast to climb above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across large parts of the country, the national weather office said.

The heatwave will be fuelled by a persistent area of high pressure that will trap hot, dry air from North Africa over Spain for several days, pushing temperatures to exceptionally high levels, national weather agency AEMET said in a statement.

The heat is expected to intensify through Thursday, which forecasters say is likely to be the peak of the event, with some isolated areas potentially exceeding 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

"The level of danger will be significant during the central hours of the day, especially for outdoor activities and vulnerable people," the weather agency said.

RECORD-BREAKING SUMMER

Spain has already endured two other heatwaves this summer - one in late June that broke temperature records across Europe, and another in early July.

Mainland Spain recorded its hottest first half of summer since records began in 1961, AEMET said on Tuesday, with average temperatures from Jun 1 to Jul 15 reaching 24.5 degrees Celsius (76.1 degrees Fahrenheit), 3.3 degrees Celsius (37.9 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 1991-2020 reference period average of 21.2 degrees Celsius (70.2 degrees Fahrenheit).

Scientists say human-driven climate change is increasing the length, intensity and frequency of heatwaves, which dry out vegetation and raise the risk of wildfires.

A ferocious blaze in the southeastern province of Almeria earlier this month killed 13 people, making it Spain's deadliest wildfire in recent years.